A service to honor the life of David Eugene Davis, 65 of Cordele, will be held at Rainey Funeral Home at 2:00 on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Due to social distancing guidelines, seating for the service will be limited and all in attendance are encouraged to bring and wear a mask. David passed away on August 1, 2020 at Crisp Regional Hospital. Born in Charleston, S.C., he was the son of Henry David Davis and Myrna Loy Davis. He enjoyed a life of coaching baseball both in Charleston and in Cordele, spending weekends at the lake both fishing and skiing with the entire family as well as playing golf with friends and family. He was a manager at Duncan Smith, Inc. in Charleston, S.C., as well as a Plant Manager at both ConArt in Cobb, GA as well as Engineered Stone Products in Arabi, GA. David is survived by his two sons David and Bradley Davis of Cordele and their wives Jamie and Cherie Davis, his daughter Jamie Lynn Davis of Delan, FL, his two sisters Cindy Kuck and Sherry Herron of Charleston, SC and his brother Randy Davis of Greenville, SC and his three grandchildren Petyon Davis, Abigail and Micah Frank. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com