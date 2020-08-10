ARABI — Grady D. Brock, 93, of Arabi, GA passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at his residence. Graveside private services were held for his family at Brock Cemetery with Rev. David Smith officiating.

Mr. Brock, the son of Reuben Brock and Lillian Harris Brock, was born in Arabi, Georgia. He was a retired farmer and member of Ashburn First Baptist Church. He was very involved in cattle farming and invented and patented a Calf Holder. He was also a Mason for over 50 years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Audrey Brock; his children: Brinson (Ginger) Brock and Debi Brock; his grandchildren: Kristen Brock, Brent Brock, Hunter (Emily) Brock and Blake Brock; and his great-grandson: Weston Brock.

