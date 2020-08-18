DUBLIN — Helen Price Coleman, 78, of Dublin, Ga. died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at her residence. Services were held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in the chapel of Hughes & Wright Funeral Home. Dr. Lamar Holley officiated the services. The eulogy was given by Jimmy Black. Jonathan Peacock, pianist, played

“Peace in the Valley” was played during the service. He also accompanied himself as he sang “How Deep the Father’s Love.” The service concluded with the playing of “How Great Thou Art.” Burial followed at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Sumter County with Dr. Cliff Morris officiating. Serving as pallbearers were: Rob East, Ben East, Matt East, Scott Barry, Gil Pittman and Jake Pittman.

Mrs. Coleman was the widow of Robert E. Coleman. She was born in Americus, Ga. to Nita Mae Williams Price and James Alonza Price. She is preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Price Smith.

She was a graduate of Americus High School and a member of the Dublin First Baptist Church where she sang in the Chancel Choir. She was a former secretary at Cordele Banking Company for Ben Morris. She never missed an episode of “The Young and The Restless” and especially never missing an appointment with her hairdresser. She was of the Elvis generation and was a devoted fan. She loved her family dearly but her grandchildren held a special part of her heart.

She is survived by her children: Jimmy (Holly) Black of Cordele and Jan (Bubba) East of Dublin; her grandchildren: Lauren Black of Cordele; Rob (Rachel) East, Ben East, and Matt East all of Dublin; her nephew: Scott (Christy) Barry of Americus; and her niece: Laura (Gil) Pittman of Leslie.

