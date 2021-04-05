Scotty Horne, 83, of Cordele passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 at his residence. Born in Cochran, he was the son of the late James Cicero Horne and Sheila Black Horne. He was preceded in death by a son, Mike Horne and a grandson, Seth Hammonds. A veteran of the United States Navy, Scotty received a BS degree in Science from Georgia Southern and taught school and coached at Cochran High School in his early years. He later retired from Norbord as a Maintenance Supervisor. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying fishing and the beach. His biggest love though was for his family and the time he had with them. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Peggi Horne.; his children, Sheila Horne of Cordele, Deborah Belflower and her husband, Kelly of Cochran and Shell Horne of Cordele; three sisters, Joy Fisher, Wrella Purser and Sharon Williams; six grandchildren, Scott Hammonds, Sel Hammonds, and Elijah Horne and Marley Horne and their mother, Jennifer Horne, Tori Belflower and Lena White; and great-grandchildren, Landyn Hammonds and Cooper Belflower and soon to be born, Haven Grace Hammonds.The family may be contacted at the residence of Shell Horne, 481 Mudd Road. A memorial service will be announced and held at a later time. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An on-line guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com