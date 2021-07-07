Lewis Green retires as Chief of Police

By Neil B. McGahee

Managing Editor

Given the choice of termination or retirement, Cordele Chief of Police Lewis Green announced his retirement Tuesday.

“I appreciate his service to our city,” said Cordele City Manager Roland McCarthy. “But we have been losing a lot of policemen and it’s time to move the department in another direction.”

McCarthy said Green has been placed on administrative leave until his August 1 retirement date. He said an interim chief would be named but declined to give any possible candidates for the job.

Green joined the Cordele Police Department in February 1985 after serving nine years with the Dougherty County Police Department. He worked his way through the ranks and reached the rank of major, a post he held for 18 years.

In 2019, he was named Chief of Police, a job he held until August 2021.