Two arrested for WalMart shoplifting



Over the course of several weeks, detectives with the Cordele Police Department have been investigating an internal shoplifting case at Wal-Mart, 1215 E 16th Ave., after they were notified by upper management of two of their employees committing several thefts from the store.

The investigation led to the arrest of employees Megan Weaver, a thirty-year-old female from Cordele, and Jade Birt, a nineteen-year-old female also from Cordele. Both Weaver and Birt had committed numerous shopliftings from Wal-Mart beginning back in October. Several of the items that were stolen have been recovered by detectives and returned to Wal-Mart. The stolen merchandise had a combined value of over three thousand dollars.

Megan Weaver was charged with seven counts of Misdemeanor Shoplifting, two counts of Felony Shoplifting, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Jade Birt was charged with eleven counts of Misdemeanor Shoplifting and two counts of Felony Shoplifting.

If you have any additional information you feel may pertain to this case, you are asked to please get in touch with the Cordele Police Department at 229-276-2921

