Colonel Bruce Anthony Phinney
Published 10:23 am Monday, December 13, 2021
Colonel Bruce Anthony Phinney, U.S.A., Retired, 84, formerly of Chantilly, VA, died unexpectedly December 4th in Williamsburg, VA.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Kay Shires Phinney; son, Captain U.S.N., Retired, Sean (Lelee) Phinney of Cordele, GA and their children, Duff and Shane; son, Colonel U.S.A.F., Retired, Todd (Sharon), of Bishop, GA and their children, Trevor, Savannah and Pearce; step-son, Nathan (Julie) Trent of McLean, VA and their daughter, Ruby.
Interment to be at Andersonville National Cemetery, Anderson, GA at a date to be determined.
Online condolences for the family may be shared at www.NelsenWilliamsburg.com.