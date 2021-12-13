Colonel Bruce Anthony Phinney

Published 10:23 am Monday, December 13, 2021

By Chris Lewis

Colonel Bruce Anthony Phinney, U.S.A., Retired, 84, formerly of Chantilly, VA, died unexpectedly December 4th in Williamsburg, VA.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Kay Shires Phinney; son, Captain U.S.N., Retired, Sean (Lelee) Phinney of Cordele, GA and their children, Duff and Shane; son, Colonel U.S.A.F., Retired, Todd (Sharon), of Bishop, GA and their children, Trevor, Savannah and Pearce; step-son, Nathan (Julie) Trent of McLean, VA and their daughter, Ruby.

Interment to be at Andersonville National Cemetery, Anderson, GA at a date to be determined.

Online condolences for the family may be shared at www.NelsenWilliamsburg.com.

More Obituaries

Ettie ‘DeeDee’ Pridgen Sims

Judy H. Joiner

Betty Colleen Hill

Spright “Sonny” Dowell, III

Print Article