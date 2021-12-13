Colonel Bruce Anthony Phinney, U.S.A., Retired, 84, formerly of Chantilly, VA, died unexpectedly December 4th in Williamsburg, VA.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Kay Shires Phinney; son, Captain U.S.N., Retired, Sean (Lelee) Phinney of Cordele, GA and their children, Duff and Shane; son, Colonel U.S.A.F., Retired, Todd (Sharon), of Bishop, GA and their children, Trevor, Savannah and Pearce; step-son, Nathan (Julie) Trent of McLean, VA and their daughter, Ruby.

Interment to be at Andersonville National Cemetery, Anderson, GA at a date to be determined.

