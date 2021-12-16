FITZGERALD – Mary Tyne Gray, 80, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at PruittHealth – Fitzgerald. Graveside funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M., Friday, December 10, 2021, at Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour before the service. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks are recommended and social distancing should be maintained.

Mrs. Gray was born in Cordele, Ga. to the late Sara Ellen Ambrose Roberts and Guy Velpoe Roberts, Sr. She is preceded in death by her husband, R. L. Gray, her daughter, Becky Gray, and her siblings, Sara Ellen Phillips, Guy Velpoe Roberts, Jr., her sister-in-law, Nita Roberts, and nephews, Larry Roberts and Guy Phillips.

Mrs. Gray was a retired apartment complex manager for Boyd Apartments. She was a member of Harmony Community Church and enjoyed games, cards, and just socializing with friends in general. She also enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, Gospel, and country music, but most dear to her was her family.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Mary (David) Layfield of Oglethorpe, Ga., Steve (Pam) Phillips of Leesburg, Ga., Rhonda (David) Summerlin of Sante Fe, New Mexico, and Sandra (Mickey) Jones of N.C.; and a niece-in-law, Marcia Phillips.

