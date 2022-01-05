Angela H. Redding appointed new City Manager

By Neil B. McGahee

Managing Editor

Soon after Judge Willie E. Lockette, Chief Judge of the Superior Court of Dougherty County, swore in new Commission Chair Joshua Antwan Deriso and Commissioner Isaac Owens, Tuesday evening, the Cordele City Commission, class of 2022, were called to order.

After taking a few moments to pray and recite the pledge of allegiance, Commissioner Vesta Beal-Shephard requested an executive session to discuss personnel. When it ended about 45 minutes later, Cordele City Manager Roland McCarthy had been fired and replaced by Angela H. Redding, the city manager of Monticello, Georgia.

Redding is a native of Cordele and has more than 20 years experience as a management analyst. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Morris Brown College and an MBA from Mercer University.