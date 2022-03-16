Dorothy Cockerham Garrett, 77, of Cordele passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Fellowship Home of Cordelia Manor. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. The family will receive friends before the service Saturday beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Dorothy was born in Fall City, NE, the daughter of the late Sylvia Bonesteel Cockerham. She was also preceded in death by siblings, John Cockerham, DeEtta Blanchard, Janet Rodriquez and Doris Ann Cockerham. A member of the Baptist faith, Dorothy was full of love and compassion and therefore made her life’s work her family and being a NICU nurse. Before her declining health she had been employed at Crisp Regional and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospitals. She also enjoyed reading and cross stitching. Dorothy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Lloyd Garrett of Cordele; two children and their spouses, Shawn and Carrie Garrett of West Columbia, SC and Shellie and Randy Akin of Cordele; siblings, Jimmy Cockerham of Verdon, NE and Maggie Cockerham of Vienna; six grandchildren, Kayla Manders, Tommy Manders, Kyle Garrett, Tyler Garrett, Catherine Windham and Ivy Akin; and two great-grandchildren, Denver Rose Stephens and Mia Garrett. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com