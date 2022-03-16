Railroad Crossing Closures

Published 12:34 pm Wednesday, March 16, 2022

By Chris Lewis

PUBLIC NOTICE

Crossing Closures

Norfolk Southern will be performing maintenance on the crossings with the dates listed below:

  • 16th Avenue – 3/22/22
  • 20th Avenue – 3/30/22
  • 19th Avenue – 3/30/22
  • 7th Street & 18th Avenue – 3/30/22
  • 15th Avenue – 3/31/22
  • 14th Avenue & 8th Street – 3/31/22
  • 13th Avenue – 3/31/22
  • 12th Avenue – 3/31/22
  • 2nd Avenue – 3/31/22

Crossings will be closed until work is complete.  Please be advised that all dates are tentative and subject to change.

