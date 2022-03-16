Railroad Crossing Closures
Published 12:34 pm Wednesday, March 16, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
Crossing Closures
Norfolk Southern will be performing maintenance on the crossings with the dates listed below:
- 16th Avenue – 3/22/22
- 20th Avenue – 3/30/22
- 19th Avenue – 3/30/22
- 7th Street & 18th Avenue – 3/30/22
- 15th Avenue – 3/31/22
- 14th Avenue & 8th Street – 3/31/22
- 13th Avenue – 3/31/22
- 12th Avenue – 3/31/22
- 2nd Avenue – 3/31/22
Crossings will be closed until work is complete. Please be advised that all dates are tentative and subject to change.