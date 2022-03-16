Railroad Crossing Closures

PUBLIC NOTICE

Crossing Closures

Norfolk Southern will be performing maintenance on the crossings with the dates listed below:

16 th Avenue – 3/22/22

20th Avenue – 3/30/22

19th Avenue – 3/30/22

7th Street & 18th Avenue – 3/30/22

15th Avenue – 3/31/22

14th Avenue & 8th Street – 3/31/22

13th Avenue – 3/31/22

12th Avenue – 3/31/22

Avenue – 3/31/22 2nd Avenue – 3/31/22

Crossings will be closed until work is complete. Please be advised that all dates are tentative and subject to change.