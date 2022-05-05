Dorris Dale McCard, 78, of Pitts passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at his residence.

Dorris was born on January 25, 1947 in Ashburn to the late Dorris Plesse and Dorothy Fay Childs McCard. He was a lifelong mechanic and retired from Drexel Chemical Company. He served his country with honor in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, drag racing and motorcycles, especially Harley-Davidson. He was of Christian Faith.

He is survived by his daughters, Mary Beth Hartsfield of Ashburn and Susan (Saleh) Morrison of Marietta; son, Ty (Melissa) McCard of Mableton; sister, Pam Hobby of Marietta; brothers, Alan McCard of Sycamore and Terry McCard of Valdosta. He is also survived by two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

There will be a brief time of remembrance Monday May 9, 2022 at 4:00 PM at Perry Funeral Chapel followed by a visitation until 6:00 PM at the funeral home.