Linda Wilson Black of Cordele passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Crisp Regional Nursing and Rehab. Linda, 72, was born in Waltersboro, SC, the daughter of Lynelle Daniels White and the late Paul Wilson. She was a homemaker. She loved her church, Warwick First Baptist, and her church family. Most precious to her was her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved to cook all the foods they enjoyed, her wonderful cakes and their favorite meals. Linda enjoyed socializing and being with people. She was an avid reader and enjoyed working in her beautiful flowers. Linda is survived by two daughters and their husbands, Rhonda Black (Rusty) Arnett of Arabi and Dorothy Black (Darren) Smith of Warwick; her mother Lynelle Daniels White of Doles; five grandchildren, Lakyn Arnett, Alexis Estes, Logan Arnett, Storm Estes and Chase Smith; two sisters, Effie Myers of Austell and Susan Fawbush and her husband, Don of Mayesville. Other than her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Marcus Keith Wilson and two sisters, Paula Wilson White and Janet Elizabeth Jones. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest book is available at www.raineyfuneral.com