Crisp County Young Farmers team up with Herrington Brothers

Crisp County Young Farmers and The Herrington Brothers Farm kicked off fall festivities this past weekend. Individuals may visit the barn to purchase the many items the Herrington’s offer as well as utilizing the many fall displays to take pictures. The Herrington Brother’s produce pork, wildflower honey, and a variety of pumpkins for the fall season. They also offer fresh-cut flowers, mums, straw bales, and personalized gifts. The farm desires to provide a great fall activity for your family to get out of the house, buy some local Georgia Grown products, and let the kids play in the corn pit!

The hours of operation are every Saturday 1:00-6:00 p.m. and every Sunday 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. from September 10th to October 30th, 2022. The farms will be hosting other events that include: Small Business Saturday at the Farm (support several local businesses at one location!) on October 1, 2022 and a Family Movie Night (bring your chair and blanket to enjoy the Hocus Pocus movie outdoors on the farm) on October 15, 2022. In addition to the barn, they also have an online storefront where you can purchase personalized gifts and products at: https://herringtonbrothers.com/. The Herrington Brother’s barn is located at: 685 Nelsons Corner Road, Vienna, GA 31092.