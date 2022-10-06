South Georgia Banking Company Welcomes Frank Posey

South Georgia Banking Company announces the recent hiring of Terrell “Frank” Posey, Jr. as a Senior Vice President and the new City President for the Cordele and Vienna markets.

Beginning his lending career in 1986, Posey has an extensive banking background in ag lending and has held several vice president and president roles. Most recently, he was president of the south Georgia, South Carolina, and Alabama divisions for Bank OZK which included a total of 18 banks.

“We are excited to have Frank join our team,” says Sam McCard, president of South Georgia Banking Company. “His experience will be invaluable as we continue to focus on the growth of Cordele, Vienna, and surrounding markets.”

Posey was born and raised in Cordele. He obtained a B.S. Marketing and Management from Georgia Southwestern and is also a graduate of Louisiana State University’s School of Banking.

Posey and his wife Melanie moved back to the area in 2020 and attend Northern Heights Baptist Church of Cordele. The couple has one adult daughter, Jennifer, and five grandchildren. In his spare time, Posey enjoys working on his farm, bird hunting, wood working and golf.

South Georgia Banking Company has locations in Omega, Tifton, Moultrie, Ashburn, Cordele, Vienna, and Sylvester. Learn more at SGBCOnline.com.