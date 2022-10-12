COBB, GA – Shirley Owens Allen, 82, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Houston Medical Center. Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Allen was born in Pitts, Georgia to the late Harvey Jackson Owens and the late Grace Elizabeth Hughes Owens. She is also preceded in death by her sisters: Mary Helen Owens and Martha Grimsley. She was a computer clerk in the vehicle division at the Robins Air Force Base. She was of the Baptist faith who enjoyed flower gardening. She enjoyed travel of any type especially cruising and her beloved Atlanta Braves.

She is survived by husband: Marvin L. Allen of Cobb, Ga.; her children: Melvin Allen and his wife Lori of Cordele, Ga., Steve Allen and his wife Tina of Cordele, Ga., Denise Ray and her husband Barry of Sylvester, Ga., and Karan Johnson and her husband Dale of Summerville, S.C.; her grandchildren: Aubrey Allen, Oran Allen, Everett Allen, Megan Runels, Hunter Allen, Jeremy Ray, Allen Ray, Brittany Ray, and Alexandra Dickerson; and her great-grandchildren: Nicolas Runels and Zayne Runels.

