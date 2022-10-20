Crisp Area Harvest festival to happen this Weekend

Local festivals come in a wide variety of flavors and hues—certainly more than we could ever imagine—but how many of them do you actually go to? Local festivals and county fairs offer a lot of entertainment and thrill just as in the games played at the best online casino, showcasing everything from arts and crafts to hobbies, general interests, and food.

The Cordele State Farmers Market will host this autumnal festival on Saturday, October 8 from 10 am to 3 pm. This is the third edition of the annual event, which will happen in conjunction with the 100 Mile Peanut Pickin’ Yard Sale.

There will be tasty food trucks on-site, as well as arts and crafts stalls set up for some Fall shopping.

Kids may enjoy characters, slides, rides, a petting zoo, and much more, plus a DJ will play music all day long. Come trick-or-treating while dressed in your favorite Halloween attire, as neighborhood businesses and groups will be there to participate!

Applications are still being accepted for both food and artisan vendors. While you are in the market, don’t forget to pick up your favorite locally-grown fruits and vegetables! This is a fantastic chance to spend a crisp Fall day with the family and support your neighborhood farmer’s market!

Arts & culture festivals in Cordele, GA that are worth a visit

There are a few different arts and culture festivals in Cordele, GA that are definitely worth a visit. The first is the Georgia State Fair, which takes place every year in October. This fair features a wide variety of art and cultural exhibits, as well as live entertainment and delicious food.

Another great option is the Cordele Interfaith Music Festival, which takes place annually in March. This festival celebrates music from all different cultures and religions, and is a great way to learn about new music and meet people from all over the world.

Finally, the Cordele Arts Festival is held every year in May and features a wide variety of local artists, musicians, and performers. This is a great event to check out if you’re looking for some unique and local art to take home with you.

Are there any admission fees associated with attending these festivals?

There is no admission fee for attending the festivals. However, this will largely depend on the organizers of the event. So it is important to confirm first before going to the show.

What types of activities are typically offered at these festivals?

The types of activities offered at festivals can vary greatly depending on the specific event. However, some common examples of activities that are often found at festivals include live music performances, dance performances, food and drink vendors, art and craft stalls, and children’s activities.

Crisp Area Harvest festival is a great time to visit the area and enjoy the crisp autumn air!