Robert Wayne Lyle Published 1:03 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

Robert Wayne Lyle, 76, of Cobb passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany. He was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the son of the late Robert Lyle and Elaine Boyce Lyle. Wayne loved life and his favorite parts of living were his family and working. He had a Master’s Degree in Engineering and was the previous owner of ConArt, Inc. He was the owner and operator of Lyle Farms, LLC and loved to get outside and operate the machinery and heavy equipment. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed riding horses, motorcycles, boating and swimming. He was the owner of Agricultural Materials Group and Crisp Motor Sports Park Speedway which made racing and race cars a huge part of his life. A very well respected businessman in Crisp and Sumter Counties, Wayne served on many advisory boards to promote business and industrial growth. Wayne is survived by his wife of 50 years, Florence T. Lyle of Cobb; three daughters and their husbands, Tracy and Shannon Little and Penny and Max Rodgers, all of Cordele, and Barbara and David Sumner of Cobb; a brother, James Barry Lyle of Cordele; and six grandchildren, Jacob Sumner, Gaige Little, Rylee Little, Braden Rodgers, Augusta Rodgers and Kaylee Sumner. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Wanda Lyle. No service will be held at this time but the family will receive friends Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. at Rainey Family Funeral Services. Memorial donations to Friends of the Cordele Animal Shelter, c/o Blackshear Animal Hospital, 2620 GA Hwy 90 South, Cordele, GA 31015 or the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 (diabetes.org) would please the family.