Austin Eugene Arnett of Cordele passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Crisp Regional Hospital at the age of 24. He was born in Cordele and was the son of Paul Arnett and the late Lindsey Brown McCarty. Austin was a service technician at Star Gas. He attended Crisp Academy and Fullington Academy. Austin enjoyed the outdoors and UGA football. He had a big heart and loved his family. He had a very special love for his sisters, his niece Kollins Butterworth, and cousin Brantley Brown. Austin and his mother had a deep love for each other and were each others hearts. He is survived by his father and his wife Paul and Susan Arnett of Cordele; step-father Mike McCarty of Cordele; step-brother Michael McCarty of Cordele; sister and her fiance Kayleigh Arnett and Conner Butterworth; sister Kinley Arnett; sister Kylie Arnett; sister Kassi-Leigh Arnett; maternal grandfather Dale Brown; paternal grandparents Gene and Debra Arnett; paternal grandparents Becky and Tony Brown; great grandfather Marshall Brown; several aunts,uncles and cousins. Austin was preceded in death by his mother Lindsey Brown McCarty and grandmother Sheila Brown. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday January 28, 2023 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services with the burial following at Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, January 27, 2023 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. The family requests contributions to Cordele First United Methodist Church for Celebrate Recovery Cordele P.O.Box 871 Cordele,Georgia 31010.