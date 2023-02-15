Renowned Artist & Cordele Native, Henrimae Bell, Exhibits Artwork at Crisp Area Arts Alliance’s Gallery 41 Published 9:27 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Cordele, GA. – Crisp Area Arts Alliance (CAAA) proudly presents Fine Art by Henrimae at Gallery 41 in

downtown Cordele. CAAA will host an exhibition, reception, and Artist’s Talk Thursday, February 23

5:30-7:30pm. Her art will stay on display in the gallery throughout the month of February. Gallery 41 is

located at 302 N. 7th Street, Cordele. Gallery 41 Hours are Mon-Fri 10am-4pm. We are honored to

celebrate Fine Art by Henrimae…an artistic homecoming for Cordele native, Henrimae Bell.

Henrimae was born in Cordele, Georgia and grew up in both Cordele, and Fort Myers, Florida. After

spending more than 30 years of her corporate professional life in New Rochelle, New York with her

late husband Dale, Henrimae now reside in Indialantic, Florida and Cordele, Georgia.

Henrimae attended Albany State University in Albany, Georgia. She holds a BS degree from Iona

College in New Rochelle, New York, and a certificate in Graduate Business Management from Pace

University in New York.

Henrimae had a long-standing career with International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation at

Worldwide Corporate Headquarters in Armonk, New York. She retired from IBM as Worldwide

Manager of Information and Support, Intellectual Property Law. Since retiring from IBM, Henrimae

transitioned from corporate manager to fine artist and founder of Fine Art by Henrimae. She has

studied with several very well-known artists: traditional art in Florence, Italy with Professor Andrew

Lattimore and at the Westchester Art Center in White Plains, New York, Professor Stan Lapper at Iona

College in New Rochelle, New York, and contemporary art in Melbourne, Florida with world famous

Dutch artist, the late Frits Van Eeden.

Her work is featured in several art galleries and interior design shops, as well as her art studio in

historical downtown Melbourne, Florida. She currently participates in art exhibitions throughout

Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and New York. In addition, her artwork has been on the front cover

of Senior Scene and indigoLife Magazine, she’s been a guest on several television shows, has been

highlighted in various newspaper articles, and has won awards for her artwork.

While in New York, some of Henrimae’s community service efforts included being an ordained

Deacon in the Grace Baptist Church and Executive Director of Freedom School, Children’s Defense

Fund. involved in Girl Power Conference, New Shiloh Christian Center, (Melbourne, Florida), indigoLife

Women’s Empowerment Conference, (Georgia and Florida), Our Mother’s Home (Southwest Florida),

Ronald McDonald’s House Charities, Crisp Area Arts Alliance (Cordele, Georgia), Renaissance

Connections (Albany, Georgia) Albany Storm/Tornado Recovery and Albany Area Primary Health

Care (AAPHC) (Albany, Georgia).

Henrimae is currently on the Board of Directors of the Florida Artist Group (FLAG) and the Dale L. Bell

Memorial Scholarship Fund (DLBMSF, Inc.). For additional information about the artist and her works,

please visit her website, fineartbyhenrimae.com.

Crisp Area Arts Alliance is a 501(c)3 Non-Profit organization. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, please visit https://secure.givelively.org/donate/crisp-area-arts-alliance-inc