February 16, 2023

Funeral services for Hudson R Arthur, 70, of Cordele will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services with burial to follow in Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. “Hut” as he was affectionately known, passed away Wednesday February 15, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Albany, the son of the late Hudson Reeves Arthur, Sr. and Martha Culler Sasser Pitts. He was also preceded in death by his step-father, William E. Pitts and a brother-in-law, Walton Moore. Hut was the former owner and operator of Riley’s Deli and Quality Dry Cleaners. He had also worked for Lake Shore Marine and CitizensTelephone Company. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, hunting, camping and cooking. His biggest joy in life was spending time with his family. He is survived by his son and his fianceé, Paul (Shelley) Arthur; two grandchildren, Riley Arthur and Presley Kelley; three sisters, Nancy A. Moore of Gainesville, Carol Burgess of McDonough and Becky P (Todd) Braswell of Monroe; two step-brothers, David W. (Carroll) Pitts and Donald J. (Joni) Pitts all of Cordele. Memorial donations to ABTA (Brain Cancer Foundation) 8550 W Bryn Mawr Avenue, Ste. 550, Chicago, IL, 60631would please the family. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services.