Modenna Clack Calhoun Published 2:02 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

Funeral services for Modenna Clack Calhoun were held at 2:00p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2023 in the chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services with Rev. James Spires and Rev. J.T. Smith officiating. Ricky Smarr, soloist, sang two songs: ‘I Want To Stroll Over Heaven With You’ and ‘Hello Mama.’ Pallbearers were Greg Griger, Terrell Griger, Thomas Clack, Josh Clack, Wesley Hughes, James Perkins, Carson Clack and Cody Clack. Burial was in Sunnyside Cemetery. Modenna, 91, of Cordele passed away Saturday March 4, 2023, at Crisp Regional Hospital. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Herman Thomas Clack; a daughter-in-law, Jeanette Clack and a step-son, Ricky Calhoun; three sisters and one brother. She was born in Wilcox County to the late Marion Franklin and Mary Ella Barker Smith. Modenna was a homemaker and a faithful member of Hatley Baptist Church. She loved to cook, travel and fish. The most important thing in her life was her grandchildren. Modenna is survived by her husband, Beauford Alfred Calhoun of Cordele; two sons, Jimmy Lee (Mary) Clack and Sherman Thomas Clack, all of Cordele, and Sharon Clack (Joel) Veatch of Ellaville; three step-sons, Bobby Calhoun, Danny Calhoun and Tony Calhoun; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements were by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com