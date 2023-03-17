Fatal Structure Fire in Cordele

Yesterday, March 16th 2023, at 10:41 pm, Crisp County Fire Rescue, Cordele Fire Department, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and Cordele Police Department responded to a structure fire in the 2100 block of South 10th Street.

The initial call reported someone was still in the structure. Cordele Fire arrived first to find heavy fire conditions in a mobile home. CFD made entry into the structure followed by a quick knock down of the fire, and located the deceased victim.