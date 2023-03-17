Fatal Structure Fire in Cordele
Published 9:39 am Friday, March 17, 2023
Yesterday, March 16th 2023, at 10:41 pm, Crisp County Fire Rescue, Cordele Fire Department, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and Cordele Police Department responded to a structure fire in the 2100 block of South 10th Street.
The initial call reported someone was still in the structure. Cordele Fire arrived first to find heavy fire conditions in a mobile home. CFD made entry into the structure followed by a quick knock down of the fire, and located the deceased victim.
CCFR, CCSO, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the incident.
CCFR thanks all agencies that responded for thier assistance.
Photo: CCSO