CCSO Assists GSP with Chase Ends at Crisp Academy, No One Injured Published 3:51 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at approximately 2:20 P.M., Crisp County Sheriff’s Office assisted Georgia State Patrol with a chase that ended at Crisp Academy. Crisp Academy was placed on lockdown due to the pursuit occurring in close proximity to the school before parent pick-up. The subject was taken into custody without incident immediately upon exiting his vehicle. No one was injured.