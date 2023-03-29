Crisp County Power Commission- High Flow Event March 29,2023 Published 4:06 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

The High Flow event is still expected to continue through early next week. The Flint River level at the

Montezuma gauge is currently 18.2 feet (26,500 CFS) and is expected to reach its peak at Montezuma

Thursday evening at 24 feet (61,000 CFS). There has not been a significant change in the projected peak

from yesterday’s forecast but it is projected to pass earlier than previous forecasts indicated.

The water level in Lake Blackshear has declined slowly over the last 12-18 hours. The current level at

the Lake Blackshear Dam is 231.21 feet msl (5.79 feet below normal full pool). We do not expect to

lower the lake any further at this time. We anticipate that the lake level will stabilize and begin to rise

as increasing flows reach the lake. Peak Flows should be passing through Lake Blackshear Friday

morning. It is possible the lake will go slightly above normal full pool especially North of the US Highway

280 Bridge. At this point we do not anticipate any serious flooding issues on the Lake but we will

continue to monitor the situation and make periodic updates.

Residents are urged to use caution around waters which will be flowing swifter than normal.

For further information you can contact the Crisp County Power Commission at:

229.273.3811

Or visit our website at www.crispcountypower.com