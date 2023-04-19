SGTC Career Services Holds Financial Literacy Workshop at Crisp County Center Published 9:36 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Cordele, GA – South Georgia Technical College’s Career Services department recently conducted a financial literacy workshop for students at the SGTC Crisp County Center. Valerie Hicks of the Mercer University Educational Opportunity Center was the featured speaker.

Hicks defined financial literacy as the knowledge and skills that allow people to make informed monetary decisions and take effective actions regarding their personal money management. She emphasized the value of budgeting to the students so they know how and where they are spending their money. She told the attendees to identify wants versus needs and encouraged students to open a checking account, savings account, or both. Hicks also stressed the importance of maintaining good credit by paying bills on time and keeping their debts under 40% of their income.

Cynthia Carter, SGTC Career Services Director, likewise encouraged students to take care of their credit rating. She reminded students to invest their time, education, and intellect into managing their finances so they can live comfortably.

South Georgia Technical College offers over 200 programs of study to help students achieve a rewarding career and financial independence. Summer semester begins May 24. Apply for admission online at www.southgatech.edu.