Awards presented to Firefighter Baker and Lt. Bagley Published 10:32 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

An awards presentation was made Monday April 24, 2023 at the Community Club House by the City of Cordele presenting Firefighter Baker and Lt. Bagley awards for their years of service.

Congratulations to Firefighter Baker for 10 yeard of service and and to Lt. Bagley for 30 years of service.