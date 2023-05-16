David Dunaway Reelected to Georgia Transmission Board
Published 3:50 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023
TUCKER, Georgia (May 16, 2023) David Dunaway of Hawkinsville, Georgia was
recently reelected to the Georgia Transmission Corp. Board of Directors. He also serves as vice
chairman of the board at Middle Georgia Electric Membership Corp. (EMC).
During Dunaway’s most recent three-year term, Georgia Transmission:
- Invested $568.8 million in infrastructure, completing 299 capital projects,
including the addition of more than 75.23 miles of transmission lines and the
construction of 22 new substations;
- Consistently improved reliability and achieved record low numbers for both the
frequency and duration of power outages;
- Set a new all-time peak of 10,787 MW on Dec. 24, 2022;
- Continued monitoring developments — and making investments — in
cybersecurity tools, training and protocols; and
“Georgia Transmission is committed to delivering safe, reliable and cost-effective
electricity to its members,” said Dunaway. “The strong partnership between Georgia
Transmission and Middle Georgia EMC ensures that, together, we are making the investments
that continue delivering the benefits of that commitment to the members of Middle Georgia
EMC, and the communities around south-central Georgia.”
Dunaway was elected to serve a three-year term by the members of Georgia
Transmission at their annual meeting. Other directors elected at the meeting include: Steve E.
Rawl, Sr. (Okefenoke Rural Electric Membership Corp. [REMC]), Otis P. Jones (Jackson EMC)
and Bobby Lewis (Satilla REMC).
About Georgia Transmission
Georgia Transmission Corp., a not-for-profit cooperative owned by 38 Electric
Membership Corporations (EMCs), owns more than 3,900 miles of high-voltage transmission
lines and more than 770 substations. These facilities deliver power to Georgia’s EMCs —
including Middle Georgia EMC — providing electricity to more than 4.4 million Georgians. For
more information, visit gatransmission.com.