David Dunaway Reelected to Georgia Transmission Board Published 3:50 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

TUCKER, Georgia (May 16, 2023) David Dunaway of Hawkinsville, Georgia was

recently reelected to the Georgia Transmission Corp. Board of Directors. He also serves as vice

chairman of the board at Middle Georgia Electric Membership Corp. (EMC).

During Dunaway’s most recent three-year term, Georgia Transmission:

Invested $568.8 million in infrastructure, completing 299 capital projects,

including the addition of more than 75.23 miles of transmission lines and the

construction of 22 new substations;

frequency and duration of power outages;

Continued monitoring developments — and making investments — in

cybersecurity tools, training and protocols; and

“Georgia Transmission is committed to delivering safe, reliable and cost-effective

electricity to its members,” said Dunaway. “The strong partnership between Georgia

Transmission and Middle Georgia EMC ensures that, together, we are making the investments

that continue delivering the benefits of that commitment to the members of Middle Georgia

EMC, and the communities around south-central Georgia.”

Dunaway was elected to serve a three-year term by the members of Georgia

Transmission at their annual meeting. Other directors elected at the meeting include: Steve E.

Rawl, Sr. (Okefenoke Rural Electric Membership Corp. [REMC]), Otis P. Jones (Jackson EMC)

and Bobby Lewis (Satilla REMC).

About Georgia Transmission

Georgia Transmission Corp., a not-for-profit cooperative owned by 38 Electric

Membership Corporations (EMCs), owns more than 3,900 miles of high-voltage transmission

lines and more than 770 substations. These facilities deliver power to Georgia’s EMCs —

including Middle Georgia EMC — providing electricity to more than 4.4 million Georgians. For

more information, visit gatransmission.com.