Local Cordele Broker gets the Opportunity of a lifetime to Host Emmy Nominated show the American Dream Published 10:55 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

Trisha is a Broker with Southern Luxury Group Realty, and is licensed in two states Florida and Georgia. As of recently she is now Co-Producer and Host of the Emmy Nominated National syndicated show called the AMERICAN DREAM. The show is not a reality show it is real things and real people, with the purpose of the show being to combat negativity with positivity. It focuses on lifestyles, and culture of where brokers or relators, work, play, and live. Within the show Trisha will be focusing on Georgia, with her first episode focus being around Lake Blackshear living, and Cordele, GA. Her goal with this episode is to bring attention to the resort at Lake Blackshear to help bring that back. The first episode films in and around Lake Blackshear on June 3rd, 2023. Filming will be done at the Hush Puppy at Buoy’s on Lake Blackshear. The episode will include a guest interview with Carden Summers a Member of the Georgia State Senate. Trisha does a lot of work for charities; she wants the first episode to help give a voice to areas that need it. The first episode should air 3-4 after filming; there is not yet an exact air date or time. It will be available to watch on CW, CBS, ABC, Fire Tv, Roku and more!

She will also be doing episodes on areas around Booger Bottom, with the goal to let people know of the best spots to go in the area for food and entertainment. She wants people to become more aware of the lake-life lifestyle in the Lake Blackshear area as well as, charities that she focuses on around the community. She plans to have her second episode around Thomasville, GA because it has such an amazing downtown area, she wants to bring awareness to other small towns in Georgia to show what other small towns can do to boost their economy. Her third episode she plans to go to Perry, Ga with focus on their downtown and then going up to Byron, GA. Her third episode will focus on anti-bullying campaigns for schools and children with collaboration with a Jujitsu school that has programs to help children with self-confidence as well as speak with them regarding their anti-bullying campaign. She wants all her episodes to bring awareness or support a charity.