2023 Cub Day Camp Published 11:53 am Monday, June 19, 2023

1 of 1

South Georgia Council held its annual Cub Scout Day Camp the week of June 12 th

through 16 th at Camp Patten in Lanier County. Cub Scout units from Albany,

Americus, Cordele, Hahira, Leesburg, Lakeland, and Valdosta attended.

This year’s theme was “Off to the Races.” Senior District Executive John Alford

and his volunteer staff provided a full week of activities including archery,

pinewood derby, stem activities, BB gun shooting, Geocaches, canoeing and

racecars.

South Georgia Council serves thousands of girls and boys in scouting in 28 South

Georgia counties which are: Atkinson, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks Calhoun,

Clay, Clinch, Coffee, Cook, Crisp, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Echols, Irwin, Lanier,

Lee, Lowndes, Mitchell, Miller, Schley, Sumter, Terrell, Tift, Turner, Wilcox and

Worth. For more information on scouting in South Georgia go to

https://www.sgcbsa.org/