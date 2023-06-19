2023 Cub Day Camp
South Georgia Council held its annual Cub Scout Day Camp the week of June 12 th
through 16 th at Camp Patten in Lanier County. Cub Scout units from Albany,
Americus, Cordele, Hahira, Leesburg, Lakeland, and Valdosta attended.
This year’s theme was “Off to the Races.” Senior District Executive John Alford
and his volunteer staff provided a full week of activities including archery,
pinewood derby, stem activities, BB gun shooting, Geocaches, canoeing and
racecars.
South Georgia Council serves thousands of girls and boys in scouting in 28 South
Georgia counties which are: Atkinson, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks Calhoun,
Clay, Clinch, Coffee, Cook, Crisp, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Echols, Irwin, Lanier,
Lee, Lowndes, Mitchell, Miller, Schley, Sumter, Terrell, Tift, Turner, Wilcox and
Worth. For more information on scouting in South Georgia go to
https://www.sgcbsa.org/