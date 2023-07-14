PUBLIC NOTICE – Repairs to fire hydrants

Published 3:16 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

By Chris Lewis

The City of Cordele’s Water Department will be making repairs to a fire hydrant located on 20th Avenue and 4th Street.  The water will be turned off on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, beginning at 9:00 am.  Water will remain off until repairs are completed.  Water will be off at the following locations:

  • 20th Avenue from 3rd Street to 5th Street
  • 4th Street from 19th Avenue & 21st  Avenue

Once service is restored, if you experience water discoloration, please allow water to run for 30 minutes.  If discoloration persists, please contact the Water Treatment Plant at 229-273-2829.

