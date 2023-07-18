Summerfest 2023 Published 12:18 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Mark your calendar for August 26th, 10 am to 2 pm, for our 2nd Annual Cordele Summerfest. Cordele Police Department and the Cordele Fire Department are collaborating to give you and your family an opportunity to hang out and have fun with firefighters and officers of the City of Cordele. It will be held at the Community Clubhouse, 108 E 15th Ave. There will be games, a bouncy house, food, music, family fun, and more. All are welcome so please come out and hang out with us!