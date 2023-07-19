Selina Shea Weitman Published 4:19 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Selina Shea Weitman, 50, of Cordele passed away July 17, 2023 at Tift Regional Hospital in Tifton. Born in Cordele, she was the daughter of Linda Kirkland Weitman and the late Kerry Weitman. Shea loved life and her job as a Make-Up Artist. An avid reader, she was always happy and had a smile and a word for everyone she met. Most important to her was her family. Shea is survived by her mother, Linda Weitman of Cordele; a brother and his wife, Derrell “Bo” (Tamara) Weitman of NC; four nephews, Jaylyn Weitman, Jason Weitman, Craig Weitman, Jordan Weitman; and her companion and best buddy, Ruby Pearl, her furbaby. A celebration of the life she lived will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Midway Methodist Church in Crisp County. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com