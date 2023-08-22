SGTC Electrical Lineworker Advisory Committee Meets Published 4:45 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Staff Reports

South Georgia Technical College’s Electrical Lineworker program advisory committee met recently in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on SGTC’s Americus campus.

Advisory committee members discussed various aspects of the Electrical Lineworker program with SGTC Director of Business and Industry Services Paul Farr, Academic Dean Brett Murray, and Economic Development Assistant Tami Blount. The committee addressed admission requirements, program content and length, program objectives, program of work, review of industry specific equipment, student learning outcomes, as well as other program specific material.

Members present at the meeting were instructors Harold Ergle and Dewey Turner, Barry Forrest and Adam Taylor of Linetec Services, Jason McInvale of Georgia Power, Blake Manning of Crisp County Power, Ronnie Dodson and Ryan Hall of UTEC Construction, and Chelsea Mullins of Flint Energies.

The general purpose of the advisory committee at SGTC is to advise and assist program personnel and the college in training and preparing students to better serve the needs of business and industry in SGTC’s seven-county service area, as well as statewide and regionally. The committee serves as a link between the workplace and the college.

For more information about the program or to apply for entry, contact Tami Blount in the South Georgia Technical College Economic Development office at 229-931-2040.

Learn more about all of the programs offered at South Georgia Technical College at www.southgatech.edu.