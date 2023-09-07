Two Arrested After Attempting to Flee Published 11:47 am Thursday, September 7, 2023

Staff Reports

On September 6, 2023, a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a gray Dodge Challenger on Hwy 300 near the HWY 41 intersection. The Deputy discovered Thomas had an outstanding warrant from Albany, Georgia. Thomas fled on foot, and Johnson left the scene in the car. At approximately 7:45 PM, authorities located Johnson and the vehicle, and she was taken into custody without incident. Authorities continued to search in the area for Thomas. Around 2:45 AM, a citizen notified authorities that a man on her neighbor’s porch was asking for help. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, the subject fled again on foot. On September 7, 2023, at approximately 6:30 AM, a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Makel Thomas near the HWY 300 and I75 intersection. Both Johnson and Thomas were transported to the Crisp County Detention Center.

Makel Thomas, a 26-year-old male from Albany, GA, was charged with the following:

– (2 Counts) Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance

– (2 Counts) Obstructing or Hindering Law Enforcement Officers

– Marijuana-less than 1 oz

– (2 Counts) Prescription Drugs Not in the Original Container

Micaela Johnson, 25-year-old female, from Albany, GA was charged with the following:

– (2 Counts) Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance

– (1 Count) Obstructing or Hindering Law Enforcement Officers

– Marijuana-less than 1 oz

– (2 Counts) Prescription Drugs Not in the Original Container

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the assistance of the Cordele Police Department and Georgia State

Patrol Post 30.