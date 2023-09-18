Taylor P. Hughes joins SGTC as a full-time Commercial Truck Driving Instructor Published 2:56 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

Staff Reports

Taylor P. Hughes of Cordele has been hired as a new full-time Commercial Truck Driving Instructor for South Georgia Technical College effective immediately, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. Hughes will report to SGTC Vice President of Academic Affairs Julie Partain and lead CDL Instructor Ken Coptsias.

“The need for commercial truck drivers is growing and as a result our CDL training program is growing,” explained President Watford. “Taylor Hughes has over eight year’s driving experience and has successfully managed his own business for five years. He will be an asset to our Commercial Truck Driving Training program which has grown significantly over the past two years. By adding a third full-time instructor, we are hoping to meet the high demand for licensed commercial truck drivers.”

Hughes comes to South Georgia Technical College as an Owner/Operator Commercial Truck Driver and Contract Carrier for Cordele Intermodal Service in Cordele, GA. He was also employed by Cordele Intermodal Service as a CDL driver from May 2018 and 2019. His duties included transporting shipping containers throughout Georgia and North Florida.

He also worked as a Power Lineman for Pike Electric, Mt. Airy, NC for three years prior to working as a Commercial Truck Driver. As a power lineman, he had assignments that included stints in central and south Florida and also in Puerto Rico to restore the power grid after hurricane Michael. He has a Georgia CDL Class A license and is certified in Air Brakes. Hughes is a graduate for Crisp County High School and also attended Valdosta State University.

As a new full-time Commercial Truck Driving Instructor for South Georgia Technical College, Hughes will be responsible for providing guidance and instruction necessary to prepare students with the technical competencies essential as a Commercial Truck Driver. He will perform all aspects of instruction for the Commercial Truck Driving Certificate program and will work on both the Americus and at the SGTC Crisp County Center.

The South Georgia Technical College Commercial Truck Driving Program can be completed in eight weeks or less. Qualified students can attend practically tuition free with the HOPE grant and the HOPE Career Grant. For more information contact the SGTC admissions department at 229-931-2394 in Americus or 229-271-4040 in Crisp County, visit the SGTC website at www.southgatech.edu or email instructor Ken Coptsias at ken.coptsias@southgatech.edu.

South Georgia Technical College is currently accepting applications for c-term which begins October 11, 2023. To apply click on the SGTC website, www.southgatech.edu and click on Apply Now. For more information contact the SGTC Admissions office at 229-931-2394 in Americus or 229-271-4040 in Cordele.