A Spooktacular Dinner Train comes to the SAM Published 11:30 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Staff Reports

The SAM excursion train will not only host the little ghosts and goblins for trunk or treat in Plains this year, adults will have a “boo-tiful” dinner on the premier cars.

Dinner guests are encouraged to dress for the “eerie-sistible” occasion. Their treats will be many and their tricks few as passengers feast on a five-course meal with “boos” on the side. On the menu: “ghoulishly good” appetizers, “bewitching” beef, and Spiderweb sweets.”

The train will depart Georgia Veterans State Park at 3:45 and arrive in Plains at 5:30. An hour-and-a-half layover in Plains will allow the young trick-or-treaters to gather goodies. The trick-or-treat train returns to the park at 8:45.

Tickets for this spooktacular trip vary in price…dig up the details at https://www.samshortline.com or call 229-276-0755.

The SAM crew encourages those with the Halloween “spirit” to come and eat, drink, and be scary.