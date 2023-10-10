A Spooktacular Dinner Train comes to the SAM

Published 11:30 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

By Sarah Brown

Staff Reports

The SAM excursion train will not only host the little ghosts and goblins for trunk or treat in Plains this year, adults will have a “boo-tiful” dinner on the premier cars.

Dinner guests are encouraged to dress for the “eerie-sistible” occasion. Their treats will be many and their tricks few as passengers feast on a five-course meal with “boos” on the side. On the menu: “ghoulishly good” appetizers,  “bewitching” beef, and Spiderweb sweets.”

The train will depart Georgia Veterans State Park at 3:45 and arrive in Plains at 5:30. An hour-and-a-half layover in Plains will allow the young trick-or-treaters to gather goodies. The trick-or-treat train returns to the park at 8:45.

Tickets for this spooktacular trip vary in price…dig up the details at https://www.samshortline.com or call 229-276-0755.

The SAM crew encourages those with the Halloween “spirit” to come and eat, drink, and be scary.

