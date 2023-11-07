Rance Poss joins SGTC as new Heavy Equipment Instructor Published 7:57 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Staff Reports

Rance Poss of Cobb has been hired as a Heavy Equipment Dealers Service Technology Instructor at South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) in Americus, announced SGTC President Dr. John Watford recently. Poss is a 2018 graduate of the SGTC Caterpillar Heavy Equipment Dealer’s Service Technology program and has worked at a field service technician for Caterpillar. He will report to Vice President of Academic Affairs Julie Partain and Dean of Academic Affairs Brett Murray.

“We are very pleased that Rance Poss has joined South Georgia Technical College as a faculty member,” said President Dr. John Watford. “I believe he will be an outstanding addition to our Heavy Equipment Dealers Service Technology program. He has the benefit of being a graduate of this program and also for working in the field with one of our Caterpillar partners.”

Poss will be the third instructor in the SGTC – CAT Heavy Equipment Dealers Service Technology and Electric Power Generation programs. He joins lead instructor Don Rountree and CAT Electric Power Generation instructor Keith McCorkle.

As a Heavy Equipment Dealer Service Technology instructor, Poss will be performing the teaching duties of the Heavy Equipment Dealer Service Technology program courses which prepare students for entry-level service technician positions for Caterpillar dealerships. He will demonstrate competencies, knowledge and skills utilized in the diesel or heavy equipment profession. He also will contribute to the program and division curriculum development processes, serve on college committees and participate in meetings and events as required, in addition to other duties as assigned.

Poss is a graduate of the South Georgia Technical College Heavy Equipment Dealer Service Technology program and received his Associate of Applied Science Degree from SGTC in 2018. He was employed as a Heavy Equipment Technician Intern at Yancey Bros. Company in Pooler, GA from 2016 to 2018 and then worked as a Field Service Technician there until 2020. He was working as a Service Technician for SunSouth – John Deere in Barnesville from 2020 until accepting the teaching position at SGTC.

In addition to that experience, Poss also worked as a general handyman in Savannah and as a Generator Mount Crew Member for Enercon Services, Inc., in Barnesville, GA.

During his time as a technician at Yancey in Pooler, Poss was responsible for diagnosing and repairing various type of power generation equipment and performing preventative maintenance on CAT and other manufacturers generators.

“I would like to thank President Watford and South Georgia Technical College for this opportunity,” said Poss. “I look forward to this new challenge and I am excited to be working with instructors Don Rountree and Keith McCorkle to provide training for CAT technicians not only for Yancey but also for all of our Caterpillar dealers. This is an excellent program and I appreciate the opportunity to return to South Georgia Technical College and provide training for the students and Caterpillar Dealers from across the Southeastern United States.”

For more information about the South Georgia Technical College Heavy Equipment Dealers Service Technology program, contact: SGTC Academic Dean Brett Murray at 229-931-2756 or bmurrary@southgatech.edu, Don Rountree at drountree@southgatech.edu, or Keith McCorkle at kmccorkle@southgatech.edu.

South Georgia Technical College is currently registering students for Spring semester. Classes begin January 11, 2024. To apply or request more information about the over 200 different associate degree, diploma, or technical certificate of credit programs, contact: the admissions office at 229-931-2394 in Americus or 229-271-4040 in Cordele. For general information or to apply, visit the college website at www.southgatech.edu. November is no application fee month. Just apply the code MATCH23 to have the $25 application fee waived.