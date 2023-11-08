Crisp County Detention Center In-Custody Death Published 10:53 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Staff Reports

On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at approximately 1:10 A.M., a 47-year-old male from Sumter County,

Georgia, was found unresponsive in a holding cell inside the Crisp County Detention Center. The Detention

Center staff immediately called for assistance. Crisp County Fire Rescue, Crisp County EMS, and Crisp County

Sheriff’s Deputies responded. He was declared deceased at the scene. Preliminary investigation indicates death

by apparent suicide. The male was alone in the holding cell. There were no suspicious circumstances, and the

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office death investigation is ongoing. Also, pursuant to policy, Sheriff Hancock

requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to conduct an independent investigation.

The individual’s family has been notified. Due to the apparent nature of the death and active investigation status,

the name of the individual will not be released at this time.

The Georgia State Patrol arrested the male for DUI and other traffic violations. He arrived at the Detention

Center and was placed in a holding cell Tuesday, November 7, 2023, around 9:30 P.M. while awaiting booking.

“I offer sincere condolences to this individual’s family and loved ones. I also recognize the impact occupational

exposure to tragedy has on our community’s first responders. We have a peer support team and Chaplains who

are available to assist the individual’s family, our agency, and Crisp County’s first responders,” stated Sheriff

Billy Hancock.