Crisp County Community Council Host the Annual Care Awards
Published 10:24 am Friday, November 10, 2023
By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor
The Crisp County Community Council hosted their Annual Care Awards at the Lake Blackshear Resort on Thursday November 9th. There was a great turn out from the community in support of the Crisp County Community Council and the recipients.
Congratulations to all the nominees and recipients.
Care Awards Recipients
Tammie Sims
Clifford “CoachPipp” Merritt
Pastor Clayton Johnson
Jaime Bolden
Melody Godfrey
Carol Dawson
Blake Hobbs
Elliott Canterbury
Dr. Sure A. Salami
Katrisha Williams
Community Care Award
Crisp County Board of Education