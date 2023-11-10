Crisp County Community Council Host the Annual Care Awards Published 10:24 am Friday, November 10, 2023

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

The Crisp County Community Council hosted their Annual Care Awards at the Lake Blackshear Resort on Thursday November 9th. There was a great turn out from the community in support of the Crisp County Community Council and the recipients.

Congratulations to all the nominees and recipients.

Care Awards Recipients

Tammie Sims

Clifford “CoachPipp” Merritt

Pastor Clayton Johnson

Jaime Bolden

Melody Godfrey

Carol Dawson

Blake Hobbs

Elliott Canterbury

Dr. Sure A. Salami

Katrisha Williams

Community Care Award

Crisp County Board of Education