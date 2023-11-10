Crisp County Community Council Host the Annual Care Awards

Published 10:24 am Friday, November 10, 2023

By Sarah Brown

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

The Crisp County Community Council hosted their Annual Care Awards at the Lake Blackshear Resort on Thursday November 9th. There was a great turn out from the community in support of the Crisp County Community Council and the recipients.

Congratulations to all the nominees and recipients.

Care Awards Recipients
Tammie Sims
Clifford “CoachPipp” Merritt
Pastor Clayton Johnson
Jaime Bolden
Melody Godfrey
Carol Dawson
Blake Hobbs
Elliott Canterbury
Dr. Sure A. Salami
Katrisha Williams
Community Care Award
Crisp County Board of Education

 

More News Main

Cordele Kiwanis Club hosts Veterans Day Luncheon

Cordele Code Enforcement locks down on violations

Gene Haas Foundation donates $12,500 to South Georgia Technical College Foundation

Catie Ekkel and Robbie Edalgo Nominated by SGTC for Adult Ed Honors

Print Article