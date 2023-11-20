City of Cordele Commission Meeting Agenda November 21, 2023 Published 8:30 am Monday, November 20, 2023

CITY COMMISSION REGULAR MEETING

CORDELE CITY HALL – COURTROOM

November 21, 2023

The Honorable Joshua Deriso – Chairman

The Honorable Vesta Beal Shephard – Ward 1

The Honorable Royce Reeves, Sr. Vice Chair – Ward 2

The Honorable Isaac H. Owens – Ward 3

The Honorable Wesley Rainey – Ward 4

REGULAR MEETING 9:00 AM

CALL TO ORDER

INVOCATION AND PLEDGE

ROLL CALL

APPROVAL OF AGENDA – November 21, 2023

APPROVAL OF REGULAR MEETING MINUTES – November 7, 2023

SPEAKERS APPEARANCES: No Requests

SPEAKERS ON A SPECIFIC AGENDA ITEM:

DEPARTMENT HEADS GOALS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS:

Finance Director Fire Chief Housing and Urban Development Director Human Resource Director Municipal Court Police Chief/Codes Public Works Director UC&T Director

AGENDA ITEMS

1. Consider and Approve an Alcohol License: AJ’s, 305 South 7th Street, Cordele, GA. Owner – Anand Vijay Kumar Patel, 404 E 15th Avenue, Cordele, GA. Beer and Wine Consumed Off Premises. Police Chief Heard approved the application on November 2, 2023.

2. Consider and Approve a Permit for the Christmas Parade. The sponsoring organization is the Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce and the event is Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM. The parade will begin at City Hall and proceed South on 7th Street to the Community Clubhouse. Police Chief Heard approved the application on November 17, 2023.

3. Consider and Approve the Proposal from Hutchins Clenney Rumsey Huckaby, P. C. to Provide Accounting Services to the City of Cordele.

4. Consider and Approve the Generator Preventative Maintenance Agreements for U,C, & T.

5. First Reading of an Ordinance Regarding the Disposal of Discarded, Dismantled, Wrecked, Scrapped, Ruined, or Junk Motor Vehicles in the Possession of the City of Cordele; Repealing all Ordinances in Conflict Herewith; and for Other Purposes.

6. Consider and Approve a Resolution Accepting the Donation of a Hurst Power Unit; Repealing all Resolutions in Conflict Herewith; and for Other Purposes.

7. Discussion – City Civility Award.

8. Discussion – Appointment of the Chairman and Vice Chairman by the Governing Body and the Creation of an At-Large Ward.

9. CITY MANAGER’S REPORT

10. CITY ATTORNEY’S REPORT

11. EXECUTIVE SESSION: (For Personnel, Litigation, Real Estate)

12. ADJOURNMENT