Crisp County Sheriff’s Office receives 1st place in the Governor’s Challenge Published 10:19 am Monday, November 20, 2023

Staff Reports – Crisp County Sheriff’s Office

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office received 1st Place in the Governor’s Challenge Category 4 at the Annual Georgia GOHS Governor’s Challenge Banquet that was held November 17th, 2023 in Macon. Crisp County Sheriff’s Office was also recognized in the special category awards for Bike/Pedestrian Safety.

Sheriff Hancock also had the privilege of speaking and providing the invocation.

We are proud of the men and women in this agency whose hard work and dedication to the citizens put us in a position to be recognized on a state level. We want to thank the Georgia GOHS and Governor Brian Kemp, for this program. #governorschallenge2023