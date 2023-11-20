Georgia’s Own Credit Union Honors First Lady Rosalynn Carter Published 10:41 am Monday, November 20, 2023

Staff Reports

Georgia’s Owne Credit Union is helping the city memorialize Rosalynn Carter in the Atlanta skyline with a mural created by local artist Dane Jefferson. The mural shows Mrs. Carter in three different phases of her remarkable life, the Georgia’s Own Sign at 100 Peachtree is one of the largest canvases in Georgia, towering over the city at 450 feet high and the length of two basketball courts.

(photo credits Georgia’s Own Credit Union)