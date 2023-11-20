Local Students at ABAC chosen for Ambassador’s Program
Published 11:44 am Monday, November 20, 2023
Staff Reports
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College
TIFTON— Seventeen Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College
students have been selected to participate in one of the most active
organizations on the college’s campus – the ABAC Ambassadors.
This year’s Ambassadors include Abby Kennedy from Meigs, Lily
Harbuck from Americus; Colton Peacock from Ludowici; Jenna
Williams from Douglas; Daniel Durrence from Moultrie; Lesly
Meza from Wray; Mia McGurl from Jacksonville, Fla.; Abigail
Lampp from Rochelle; Oscar Martinez from Pearson; Gracie
Bananto from Warner Robins; Laurie Jo Burt from Moultrie;
Karoline Wilson from Ringgold; Reanna Brown from Lake Wales;
Blake Nicholson from Mineral Bluff; Austin Collins from
Statesboro; Isabella Patillo from Tifton; and Maddie Jones from
Bonaire.
“The Ambassadors represent and promote the college at a
variety of community and college events,” said Abby Clark from
ABAC’s Office of Marketing and Communications. “They work
to maintain positive relationships between students, faculty,
staff, alumni, and the community and are a key component of recruiting. We have a fantastic
group this year and I’m honored to serve as co-advisor along with Sunny Sparrow and Griffin
Bates from our Office of Enrollment.”
To be selected, students were interviewed and had letters of recommendation before the
selection committee made the selections.
To continue in the organization, students must maintain at least a 2.5 cumulative grade point
average on a 4.0 scale and commit at least 45 hours per semester to their service as
Ambassadors.
The Ambassadors assist with many college-wide activities during the year including
commencement, Homecoming, and Stallion Day. They also conduct tours for prospective
students throughout the year.