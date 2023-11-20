Local Students at ABAC chosen for Ambassador’s Program Published 11:44 am Monday, November 20, 2023

Staff Reports

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College

TIFTON— Seventeen Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College

students have been selected to participate in one of the most active

organizations on the college’s campus – the ABAC Ambassadors.

This year’s Ambassadors include Abby Kennedy from Meigs, Lily

Harbuck from Americus; Colton Peacock from Ludowici; Jenna

Williams from Douglas; Daniel Durrence from Moultrie; Lesly

Meza from Wray; Mia McGurl from Jacksonville, Fla.; Abigail

Lampp from Rochelle; Oscar Martinez from Pearson; Gracie

Bananto from Warner Robins; Laurie Jo Burt from Moultrie;

Karoline Wilson from Ringgold; Reanna Brown from Lake Wales;

Blake Nicholson from Mineral Bluff; Austin Collins from

Statesboro; Isabella Patillo from Tifton; and Maddie Jones from

Bonaire.

“The Ambassadors represent and promote the college at a

variety of community and college events,” said Abby Clark from

ABAC’s Office of Marketing and Communications. “They work

to maintain positive relationships between students, faculty,

staff, alumni, and the community and are a key component of recruiting. We have a fantastic

group this year and I’m honored to serve as co-advisor along with Sunny Sparrow and Griffin

Bates from our Office of Enrollment.”

To be selected, students were interviewed and had letters of recommendation before the

selection committee made the selections.

To continue in the organization, students must maintain at least a 2.5 cumulative grade point

average on a 4.0 scale and commit at least 45 hours per semester to their service as

Ambassadors.

The Ambassadors assist with many college-wide activities during the year including

commencement, Homecoming, and Stallion Day. They also conduct tours for prospective

students throughout the year.