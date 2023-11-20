One Arrested After Attempting to Elude Published 8:05 am Monday, November 20, 2023

Staff Reports

CRISP COUNTY- November 17, 2023

On November 16, 2023, a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Ford

Escape on GA HWY 300 near Old Albany Road for speeding. While the Sheriff’s Deputy requested license and

registration information, he smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During the traffic stop,

while the Deputy was requesting assistance the driver, Gayla Michel, sped off. The driver exited HWY 300 and

turned North on HWY 41.

Michel continuously operated the vehicle at high rates of speed and disregarded multiple traffic lights. Due to

the flow of traffic, Deputies backed off on HWY 41/7th Street. However, Michel continued to drive at high

rates of speed. As Michel approached the railroad tracks on 7th Street, the vehicle went airborne; she lost

control and hit a white Chevrolet Silverado. The driver of the Chevrolet left the scene of the accident. Michel

refused medical treatment; she was taken into custody and transported to the Crisp County Detention Center.

Georgia State Patrol is working on the accident. Upon searching the vehicle, Sheriff’s Deputies located a

grocery bag containing (4) vacuum-sealed bags of suspected marijuana.

Gayla Michel, a 29-year-old female from Atlanta, Georgia, is charged with the following:

Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent

Obstructing or Hindering Law Enforcement Officers- Misdemeanor

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer- Felony

Driving While License Suspended or Revoked

Speeding in Excess of Maximum Limits and Numerous Traffic Violations

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the assistance of the Cordele Police Department and Georgia State

Patrol Post 30