One Arrested After Attempting to Elude
Published 8:05 am Monday, November 20, 2023
Staff Reports
CRISP COUNTY- November 17, 2023
On November 16, 2023, a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Ford
Escape on GA HWY 300 near Old Albany Road for speeding. While the Sheriff’s Deputy requested license and
registration information, he smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During the traffic stop,
while the Deputy was requesting assistance the driver, Gayla Michel, sped off. The driver exited HWY 300 and
turned North on HWY 41.
Michel continuously operated the vehicle at high rates of speed and disregarded multiple traffic lights. Due to
the flow of traffic, Deputies backed off on HWY 41/7th Street. However, Michel continued to drive at high
rates of speed. As Michel approached the railroad tracks on 7th Street, the vehicle went airborne; she lost
control and hit a white Chevrolet Silverado. The driver of the Chevrolet left the scene of the accident. Michel
refused medical treatment; she was taken into custody and transported to the Crisp County Detention Center.
Georgia State Patrol is working on the accident. Upon searching the vehicle, Sheriff’s Deputies located a
grocery bag containing (4) vacuum-sealed bags of suspected marijuana.
Gayla Michel, a 29-year-old female from Atlanta, Georgia, is charged with the following:
- Felony Possession of Marijuana with Intent
- Obstructing or Hindering Law Enforcement Officers- Misdemeanor
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer- Felony
- Driving While License Suspended or Revoked
- Speeding in Excess of Maximum Limits and Numerous Traffic Violations
Crisp County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the assistance of the Cordele Police Department and Georgia State
Patrol Post 30