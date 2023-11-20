USDA Grant Benefits Crisp County in UGA Program
Published 11:34 am Monday, November 20, 2023
Staff Reports
U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to fund expansion of University of Georgia’s PROPEL program
The University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government has received a grant from the U.S.
Department of Agriculture (USDA) to expand its work with rural communities in Georgia.
The nearly $186,000 USDA grant will allow three additional Georgia counties – Crisp, Emanuel and
Marion – to participate in the nationally recognized PROPEL (Planning Rural Opportunities for Prosperity
and Economic Leadership) program starting in January 2024.
“We appreciate the ongoing support from USDA and UGA Foundation, which has helped us grow
PROPEL’s impact across Georgia,” said UGA Institute of Government Director Rob Gordon. “PROPEL is a
strong example of how the institute improves the lives of Georgians through innovative tools and
expertise that help build stronger communities and inspire economic success.”
PROPEL launched in 2022 with funding from USDA. Later that same year, the University of Georgia
Foundation provided funds to launch the PROPEL Student Scholars program, which provides experiential
learning opportunities for UGA students. The UGA Institute of Government leads the initiative in
collaboration with other UGA Public Service and Outreach (PSO) units.
This latest grant, the third USDA grant awarded to PROPEL, is part of the federal agency’s Rural
Community Development Initiative, which helps support community and economic development in rural
communities.
“PROPEL is an instrumental resource for deepening our connection and relationships with rural
communities we can assist across the state,” said USDA Rural Development State Director Reggie Taylor.
“Trusted partners such as the University of Georgia Institute of Government guide communities toward
a focused vision. This displays how the full cadre of Rural Development programs can be used to fund
projects, bringing focused ideas into tangible reality.”
PROPEL provides rural communities with resources to support economic and community development
strategies. Through the PROPEL model, UGA faculty, staff and students work with government and
business leaders and other key community stakeholders to identify and execute a long-term vision for
the community’s economic future. In addition, the PROPEL Rural Scholars program offers undergraduate
students interested in rural Georgia opportunities to work alongside PSO mentors and community
leaders on PROPEL projects.
The ongoing support from USDA recognizes the difference PROPEL is making in rural Georgia.
“PROPEL works so well because we partner closely with the participating communities. The community
first works to identify issues they want to address, they build an action plan, and then they work through
their plan. They get access to great support, applied research and technical assistance every step of the
way,” said Greg Wilson, who leads PROPEL for the UGA Institute of Government. “We’re building a
sustainable program to serve rural Georgia, and this new USDA grant will help us have an even greater
impact.”
The first group of PROPEL communities (Appling, Grady, Pulaski and Washington counties, plus the
Lower Chattahoochee Joint Development Authority, which includes Clay, Quitman, Randolph and
Stewart counties), started in 2022. A second round of counties – Baldwin, Ben Hill and Burke – began the
program in 2023. Crisp, Emanuel and Marion counties will make up the program’s third group in 2024.
PROPEL has helped participating communities with a range of projects, from downtown improvements
and tourism planning to raising awareness about local employment opportunities and establishing social
media plans.
PROPEL took home top honors in the Place category at the University Economic Development
Association (UEDA) Awards of Excellence program in October. UEDA brings its members — higher
education institutions, private sector businesses and economic development organizations — together
to facilitate economic growth and expand economic opportunity in their communities. UEDA Awards of
Excellence winners represent the top university-based economic development initiatives in the country,
as judged by their peers.
Writer: Rhiannon Eades, reades@uga.edu
Contact: Greg Wilson, gjwilson@uga.edu