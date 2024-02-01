Cordele Police Department Commission Report Published 11:17 am Thursday, February 1, 2024

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

Commission Report from Reporting Period of December 27, 2023 thru January 29, 2024

Part 1 Crimes – 41

Homicide/Murder – 1

Rape – 0

Robberies (Armed/By Force/Strong Arm) – 1

Motor Vehicle Thefts – 4 with 4 recovered and 2 adults and 1 juvenile arrested.

Aggravated Assault – 7 with 1 juvenile arrested

Larceny (Theft) 21 with 4 being entering autos, 8 shoplifting with 3 adults arrested and 9 other thefts.

Burglary – 7 with 4 of them being residential and 3 businesses.

Part 2 Crimes – 58

Incidents Reported – 117

Community Contacts – Currently Unavailable, numbers will be given at next Commission Meeting.

Citations Issued – 83

Warnings Issued – 80

Total calls for service from dispatch – Currently Unavailable, numbers will be given at the next Commission Meeting.

Department News:

They have currently hired one applicant, Brad Exum for a sergeant position and he will be starting on February 5, 2024. They also have two more applicants in the hiring process.

The department has been invited to Crisp County PreK to participate in Transportation day on February 9th. An officer will be in attendance with their patrol car along with Animal Control with their unit.

The department is hosting a Valentine’s Day Bingo for the residents of Woodvale on February 14th.

Lastly, they will be hosting Coffee with a Cop on February 22nd from 8am-9am at Fast Stop.