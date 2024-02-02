Braddy Announces Run for Superior Court Judge. Published 2:06 pm Friday, February 2, 2024

Staff Reports

Gill Braddy, an attorney and partner with Jay, Sherrell, Smith, Braddy & Cook, P.C. in Fitzgerald,

Georgia, announces his candidacy for superior court judge in the Cordele Judicial Circuit for the

seat currently held by the Honorable Judge Robert W. Chasteen, Jr.

Judge Chasteen, first elected to the seat in 2004, made his decision to retire public in January.

“I’m honored to pursue the judicial seat that Judge Chasteen has held for 20 years. He has

served our circuit with integrity and leaves big shoes to fill.” said Braddy. “For 29 years, I've

served as an attorney in our area and have seen how our justice system impacts people's lives.

If elected, I'll work to ensure our courtrooms are efficient and accessible to all, prioritize timely

and fair resolutions for every case, while always working to maintain trust and confidence in

our legal system.”

The Cordele Judicial Circuit includes Ben Hill, Crisp, Dooly, and Wilcox counties. The election is

May 21, with early voting in all counties April 29 – May 17.

Braddy attended public school in Fitzgerald and graduated from Fitzgerald High School with

honors in 1986. He graduated from the University of Georgia, Cum Laude, in 1990 and from

Mercer University’s Walter F. George School of Law in 1994. Braddy has practiced law in

Fitzgerald since 1994; his legal experience includes criminal cases and civil cases, along with

many types of legal matters from adoption and parental rights to litigation on behalf of

businesses, estates and election law issues.

“The groundswell of support I’ve received is humbling as well as motivational,” said Braddy. “I

appreciate every person who has reached out to me and my wife. Voting is an important right,

and I encourage everyone to consider candidates for all positions and take the time to cast a

ballot.”

Braddy and his wife Shaw, a retired educator, are active members of Central United Methodist

Church and are involved in many church and community initiatives in the Ben Hill County area.