Braddy Announces Run for Superior Court Judge.
Published 2:06 pm Friday, February 2, 2024
Staff Reports
Gill Braddy, an attorney and partner with Jay, Sherrell, Smith, Braddy & Cook, P.C. in Fitzgerald,
Georgia, announces his candidacy for superior court judge in the Cordele Judicial Circuit for the
seat currently held by the Honorable Judge Robert W. Chasteen, Jr.
Judge Chasteen, first elected to the seat in 2004, made his decision to retire public in January.
“I’m honored to pursue the judicial seat that Judge Chasteen has held for 20 years. He has
served our circuit with integrity and leaves big shoes to fill.” said Braddy. “For 29 years, I've
served as an attorney in our area and have seen how our justice system impacts people's lives.
If elected, I'll work to ensure our courtrooms are efficient and accessible to all, prioritize timely
and fair resolutions for every case, while always working to maintain trust and confidence in
our legal system.”
The Cordele Judicial Circuit includes Ben Hill, Crisp, Dooly, and Wilcox counties. The election is
May 21, with early voting in all counties April 29 – May 17.
Braddy attended public school in Fitzgerald and graduated from Fitzgerald High School with
honors in 1986. He graduated from the University of Georgia, Cum Laude, in 1990 and from
Mercer University’s Walter F. George School of Law in 1994. Braddy has practiced law in
Fitzgerald since 1994; his legal experience includes criminal cases and civil cases, along with
many types of legal matters from adoption and parental rights to litigation on behalf of
businesses, estates and election law issues.
“The groundswell of support I’ve received is humbling as well as motivational,” said Braddy. “I
appreciate every person who has reached out to me and my wife. Voting is an important right,
and I encourage everyone to consider candidates for all positions and take the time to cast a
ballot.”
Braddy and his wife Shaw, a retired educator, are active members of Central United Methodist
Church and are involved in many church and community initiatives in the Ben Hill County area.