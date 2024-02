Groundhog Day 2024 Published 9:17 am Friday, February 2, 2024

By Sarah Brown – Managing Editor

We are happy to announce that, Groundhog Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow on Groundhog Day 2024. An early spring is on its way!

Records kept by the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club show Phil has predicted 108 continued winters and only 20 early springs as of 2024.