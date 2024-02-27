Weekend goes up in Flames across Crisp County

Staff Reports

Crisp County Fire Rescue

Crisp County Fire Rescue thanks all of our neighboring departments that responded to our significant fire event Saturday.

Crisp County Fire Rescue responded to multiple brush fires this past weekend. Saturday, firefighters responded to 8 brush fires, 4 of which occurred within a one-hour timeframe, which required assistance from multiple mutual aid agencies.

The first major incident occurred on Highway 41 and Cofer Road in which a vacant structure was destroyed as a result of a fast moving, wind driven fire, with other structures threatened. Upon arrival firefighters found the structure fully involved and the fire had jumped HWY 41 into a clear-cut area, which later jumped Fire Tower Road. GFC responded with two Bull Doziers, Vienna VFD responded with a Tanker, a Fire Knocker, and Brush Unit. Turner County Responded with a Tanker.

In addition to the Cofer Rd incident, other calls that occurred in that time frame received assistance from other mutual aid departments.

Those calls included Farmers Market and Cown Rd., and HWY 41 and Pintail Rd., which both incidents were responded by the City of Cordele with two Engines, Drayton VFD’s Fire Knocker, and Vienna VFD’s Tanker.